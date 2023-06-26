Bhopal: Nawab Costs Rs 1.25 Lakh, Totapari Rs 60,000

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the goat market set up in Gandhi Nagar on Sunday, Nawab cost Rs 1.25 lakh while Totapari was on sale for Rs 60,000. Most goats cost around Rs 50,000 - Rs 60,000. Being a weekly holiday, breeders brought goats from nearby areas for sale for Bakrid to be observed on Thursday.

Another goat market was organised at Subhash Nagar railway crossing where goats were up for sale with their price ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000. “Nawab goat costs Rs 1.25 lakh as it weighs 1.03 quintals. We fed dry fruits and grams to it. It underwent regular health check-up. Price will rise before Bakrid. Goats from nearby areas were brought by breeders and farmers at market,” goat breeder Arif Khan said. Jamil Mian of Subhash Nagar livestock market, said, “Price ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 here. Price will go up in coming days as Eid is on June 29. Just three days are left.”

Rahul Malviya of Malwa goat breeding farm, Phunda Block said, “We have goats whose price range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000. Customers are contacting us to purchase in advance from my farm house. We are booking orders for customers.”

