 Bhopal: Navratri Begins, Devotees Flock To Durga Temples
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of devotees flocked to Goddess Durga temple in the state capital with the beginning of the nine-day Navratri on October 15.

Prominent temples like Curfew Wali Mata temple(Old Bhopal), Kali Mata temple, Tallaya and others temples witnessed huge rush of devotees from morning. On the first day of Navratri, devotees worship in the name of Shailputri.

Navratri means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit language. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year. Only two of them, Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navaratri see widespread celebrations, as they coincide with the beginnings of the seasons. The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. Because of Mahishasura’s unwavering devotion to him, Lord Brahma bestows the gift of immortality upon him at the beginning of the narrative.

Besides, huge idols of Goddess Durga were taken out for installation at various places. Tableaux have been decorated with lighting. Administration especially MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, has made elaborate arrangements for smooth celebrations of the Nine day festival. The organisations of various festival samitis have been instructed to follow guidelines regarding tableaux and timing.   

