Bhopal: Naveen Higher Secondary School organises sapling plantation

BHOPAL: President, IAS Officials’ Wives Association (IASOWA) Nandni Mohanty planted a sapling at Naveen Higher Secondary School at Arera Colony on Wednesday. Former chief secretary, Nirmala Butch also planted sapling.

It was part of ‘School Ka Pakhwada’ under a drive ‘Green Bhopal Cool Bhopal’. The association has started the plantation event 14-day ago with the students of the school. Nandini wife of chief secretary MP SR Mohanty and other members of the association planted 50 saplings like Gulmohar, Champa, Kaner, Neem, Semal, Kachnar, Gulturra, mango, Jamun etc. Students of the school decorated pitches for the saplings. For this, they made a group of four students who will take care of the plants that are already there on the premises to create awareness among students towards environment.

The school garden was allotted for a group named ‘Prahar,’ ‘Praveer,’ ‘Umang’ and ‘Ullas’ and the students of each group will take care of allotted places.

A board which mentioned the qualities of plants along with the names of every plant was installed for each group. The students who will do excellent work will also be awarded at the end of the year.