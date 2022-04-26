Bhopal: Natural farming to start in 5,200 villages, 100 villages to be shortlisted in each district

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that natural farming would start in 5,200 villages in the state with 100 villages per district. There are 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan said he would start natural farming in his 5-acre land. He virtually attended the National Workshop on Innovative Agriculture organised by NITI Aayog on Monday.

Chouhan said Indian cow breeds were essential for natural farming. He said farmers adopting natural farming would be provided Rs 900 per month, that is, Rs 10,800 per year for keeping indigenous cows. Along with this, 75 per cent amount will be provided by the government to farmers for buying natural farming kits.

Services of 5 full time workers will be made available in each block to guide natural farming. There will also be a system of Kisan Mitra and Kisan Didi in each village who will act as a master trainer of natural farming. Honorarium will be given to the workers and master trainer.

According to chief minister, Prakritik Krishi Vikas Board has been constituted in the state to encourage natural farming.

Chouhan said that the use of chemical fertilisers in Green Revolution addressed the shortage of food grains but its fatal consequences can be seen. Due to use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, the surface of earth has become hard causing human diseases, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:05 AM IST