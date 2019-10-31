Bhopal: National Unity Day; Students pledge for national unity

BHOPAL: National Unity Day was celebrated with full zeal and patriotic fervour on Thursday at Campion School to commemorate the birth anniversary of Iron man of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

The programme was aimed to promote the feeling of unity in diversity amongst students.

A special assembly on the theme of unity in diversity was conducted by the secondary staff and students to mark the day.

Student Anmol Kothari recited his poem and was followed by Tejas Ghonge’s speech. Principal Athnas Lakra SJ administered the students an oath for national unity to work with dedication to preserve and strengthen the freedom and integrity of the nation.

Beena Prakash said Sardar Patel really worked hard in keeping India united.

A group of students performed and enthralled the audience with his mellifluous voice with song ‘Saare Jaha se Accha Hindustan Hamara’.