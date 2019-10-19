Bhopal: National Seminar on quality assurance concludes

BHOPAL: “Quality begins from self and that is why it has to start from within,” said the NAAC Assessor at Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) on Friday, at the concluding day of two-day national seminar on ‘Best Practices in Higher Education Institutions and Strategies for Quality Assurance’. The event is being organised by Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of BSSS in academic Collaboration with NAAC.

The day two was scheduled with three expert sessions. Kirti Diddi, principal, Nirmala College, Ujjain spoke on prerequisites of NAAC PTV from Assessors Perspective.

Shyam Singh Inda, Assistant Advisor, NAAC, Bangalore, elaborated on a very pertinent topic New NAAC RAF Manual and Role of IQAC in the Accreditation. He very meticulously elaborated on the seven criteria for NAAC Assessment for Quality enhancement beginning from student centered learning to faculty research.

Deepak Sharma, Associate Professor and IQAC Coordinator Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, University of Delhi poured his matured perspectives on best practices in higher education: Intervention of IQAC in Autonomous Colleges. The technical session for day 2 featured 12 paper presentations delving deep into the quest for quality assurance in higher education.

The National Seminar was attended by the participants from more than 8 states of India. The technical session for day one witnessed 17 paper presentations by the bidding academicians working in higher education institutions and experimenting on quality enhancement methods.