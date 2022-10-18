e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: National Police Commemoration Day full dress rehearsal on October 19

Bhopal: National Police Commemoration Day full dress rehearsal on October 19

In past one year, 16 police personnel lost lives while performing their duty. In 2021, 18 police personnel died while on duty.

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
article-image
Representative Pic |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A full dress rehearsal to observe National Police Commemoration Day will be held at Lal Parade ground on Wednesday morning. It is observed on October 21 every year. In past one year, 16 police personnel lost lives while performing their duty. In 2021, 18 police personnel died while on duty.

The deceased include incharge inspector Kachrulal Rathore, sub inspector Rajkumar Jatav, assistant sub inspector Suresh Chouhan, SI Vinod Shankar Yadav, ASI Baliram Dhakad, head constables Neeraj Bhargava, Bacchu Singh Jaat, Maan Singh Bhura, Rajendra Singh Yadav Laxmi Narayan Gour, constables Amardeep Choudhary, Ranjeet Dondve, Santram Meena Satyendra Singh Dangi Kamlendra Yadav and Rishikesh Gurjar.

The history

On October 21, the patrolling party of Central Reserve Police Force led by sub inspector Karan Singh was ambushed by the Chinese force at Hot Springs situated in Ladakh.

Ten jawans were killed in the ambush. The bravery and sacrifice of jawans fighting at the height of 16,000 feet in extreme weather conditions and against all odds set an example of rarest of the rare courage. Indo-Tibetan Border Police sent a representative party of all police forces in the country to Hot Springs, Ladakh, every year to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives on October 21 while guarding national frontiers. Since then, National Police Commemoration Day is observed every year.

