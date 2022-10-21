Bhopal: National Police Commemoration Day today

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The family members of three police personnel killed in encounter during combat with poachers will be felicitated at a function to be organised on National Police Commemoration Day at Lal Parade Ground on Friday. In all, 16 police personnel had lost lives while performing their duties.

Out of 16, three died in encounter while two died because of disease while 11 died in road accidents.

On May 13, sub inspector Rajkumar Jatav, head constable Neeraj Bhargava and constable Santram Meena tried to stop poachers. The poachers opened fire on the police, killing all the three personnel.

Those who lost lives in road accidents were inspector KL Rathore, head constable Laxmi Narayan Gour, Bacchu Singh Jaat, constable Rishikesh Gurjer, assistant sub inspector Balram Dhakad, sub inspector Vinod Shankar Yadav, constable Kamlendra Yadav, constable Satyendra Singh Dangi, constable Ranjeet Dodve, head constable Maan Singh Bhura and constable Amardeep Choudhary. Head constable Rajendra Singh Yadav died following heart attack. SI Suresh Chouhan died as he was injured in the road accident and had developed injury-related complications.

