Bhopal: National Lok Adalat today Over 72,000 cases placed for settlement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Lok Adalat will be organised at District and Sessions Court here on Saturday. It will be organised by Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority under guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh.

According to Principal District and Session Judge Giribala Singh, more than 72,000 cases would be kept at National Lok Adalat for settlement. They include criminal cases (6782), motor accident claims (3257), electricity (1476), matrimonial (717), labour (105), bank recovery (27473), water (11,000) traffic challan (10,000).

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has offered discount in settlement of cases related to landline, broadband, FTTH including mobile postpaid bills.

