 Bhopal: National Handloom Day Celebrated MPHHDC Felicitates 5 Master Craftsmen
Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (MPHHDC) felicitated the five master craftspersons in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
Bhopal: National Handloom Day Celebrated MPHHDC Felicitates 5 Master Craftsmen | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (MPHHDC) felicitated the five master craftspersons in the city on Monday to mark National Handloom Day.

Corporation commissioner Sufiya Farooqui Wali honoured the craftspersons including Zahur Ansari, Khalid Ansari, Abdul Waheed, Mohammad Quresh, and Rafiq Ansari.

She said that Indian handloom is being encouraged by all the officers/employees of the corporation by spreading awareness to adopt handloom clothes.

article-image

