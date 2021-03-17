Bhopal: National Education Policy is going to make Bharat ‘Superpower,says Union education minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank

BHOPAL: The three-day Sarthak Eduvision conclave organised by the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM) and Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyala ended on Wednesday.

Addressing the valedictory session online, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank said the government had made a provision of Rs 50,000 crore under the National Research Foundation for research and innovations. The National Education Policy (NEP) would surely make Bharat a ‘Superpower of Knowledge’, he said.

Organisational general secretary of the BSM Mukul Kanitkar presented an action plan on the basis of deliberations during the conference. “We want to develop Gurukul-like institutions in the IITs and don’t want to create a new Gurukul,” he said.

Sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said there was no dearth of human resources in society. The experience and guidance of educationists can bring changes in the education sector.

Science and technology minister Omprakash Saklecha said many countries had achieved success by adopting the Bharat model, but we had lagged behind due to a lack of vision and British-fed system. School education minister Inder Singh Parmar said such conferences should be organised by government agencies. Vice-chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University Prof. Jayant Sonwalkar conducted the session.