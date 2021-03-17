Bhopal: National Education Policy is going to make Bharat ‘Superpower,says Union education minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank

BHOPAL: The three-day Sarthak Eduvision conclave organised by the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM) and Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyala ended on Wednesday.
Addressing the valedictory session online, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank said the government had made a provision of Rs 50,000 crore under the National Research Foundation for research and innovations. The National Education Policy (NEP) would surely make Bharat a ‘Superpower of Knowledge’, he said.
Organisational general secretary of the BSM Mukul Kanitkar presented an action plan on the basis of deliberations during the conference. “We want to develop Gurukul-like institutions in the IITs and don’t want to create a new Gurukul,” he said.
Sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said there was no dearth of human resources in society. The experience and guidance of educationists can bring changes in the education sector.
Science and technology minister Omprakash Saklecha said many countries had achieved success by adopting the Bharat model, but we had lagged behind due to a lack of vision and British-fed system. School education minister Inder Singh Parmar said such conferences should be organised by government agencies. Vice-chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University Prof. Jayant Sonwalkar conducted the session.
‘Quality in Education’: In a session on ‘Quality in Education and Accreditation System’, NBA member-secretary Dr Anil Kumar Nassa said teachers had to play a different role for ensuring quality and excellence. AFRC chairman Dr Ravindra Kanhare said industry and academic linkage was necessary for meaningful outcome base education. Moderator of the session vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communications Prof. KG Suresh said provision for accreditation had been incorporated for the first time in the NEP.
‘Education, Culture and Sanskara’: In a video message in the session on ‘Education, Culture and Sanskara’, Union culture minister Prahlad Patel said education was not limited to science and mathematics. It was connected with ethics and behavior, as well. State culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur said the NEP would lead Bharat to become ‘Jagatguru’. National Book Trust chairman Dr Govind Sharma said education, culture and sanskara were a ‘triveni’ (confluence).