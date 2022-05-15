Bhopal: National Dengue Day on May 16; govt focuses on Gwalior, Ujjain div that reported over 50% cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Having registered an alarming number of cases, the health department will focus on Ujjain and Gwalior divisions t0o control dengue. Dengue infection generally spreads from June to November, according to health department officials.

Last year, 15,592 dengue cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh and over 50% of them were reported from Ujjain and Gwalior divisions. This year, state has reported 79 cases.

The state had reported 2,108 cases in 2015, while 3,150 in 2016 and 2,666 in 2017. It reported 4,506 cases in 2018 and 4,189 cases in 2019. In 2020, the state reported 806 cases.

According to Dr Himanshu Jaiswar, deputy director, health, all the preparations to curb dengue cases have been made this year. “We will campaign to raise awareness against dengue on National Dengue Day on May 16,” he added.

According to doctors, dengue causes mild, self-limiting illness or fever in most cases. Other symptoms are vomiting, abdominal pain, minor bleeding, rapid pulse beat, lower blood pressure, reduction in platelet count etc.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:05 AM IST