Bhopal: National conference of young DSPs end

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The two-day 2nd national conference of Young Deputy Superintendents of Police organised by Central Academy for Police Training concluded on Wednesday.

The conference was inaugurated by retired ADG Dr DS Sengar who emphasised on how to be a SMART police officer. Academydirector Pawan Srivastava said theme of conference was SMART Policing, which was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 49th annual conference of Directors General and Inspectors General in 2014. SMART police are strict and sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive, techno-savvy and trained.

Assistant director and the conference coordinator Moolchand informed that suggestions and a few major recommendations derived from the 2-day discussions would be submitted to all DGP of States, Bureau Of Police Research And Development and Union Ministry of Home Affairs with a request to take necessary follow-up action.

At the concluding session, former ADG Vijay Kumar Vate, assistant director B K Sharma and dignitaries and participants were present