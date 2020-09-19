Bhopal: National Centre for Disease Control team to visit city for sero data collection

A team of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will arrive in state capital shortly to collect data of sero survey for Covid 19. Over 9,000 people were covered under the survey. Of them, blood samples of 7,500 people were taken.

The survey will give indication of immunity against the virus in Bhopal’s population. The samples collected are being examined in Gandhi Medical College’s state virology laboratory.

Divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat said the data generated for each sample will be sent to NCDC. The results will also be sent to state government and then made public.

To protect the identity and maintain privacy of data, NCDC will take over the operations after all the data. Paperless survey was carried out in 85 municipal wards of the state capital by GMC with help of BMC, district administration.

Initially, teams had to struggle to convince people giving blood samples for the survey.

According to ICMR protocol, the sero-survey is to be conducted using ELISA kit. Sero survey’s main aim is to understand virus’s epidemiology in general population. Unlike direct detection methods like RT_PCR test, antibody tests help to determine whether the individual being tested was previously infected even if that person never showed symptoms.

Process completed

Gandhi Medical College virology lab head Dr Deepti Chaurasia said entire process has been completed for sero survey. NCDC team will come to collect the data.