 Bhopal: National Beautician’s Day Celebrated
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of  Beauty Parlours’ Association  Bhopal celebrated National Beautician’s Day with great enthusiasm at Celebration Resort in the city on Monday.  They presented solo and group dance on songs. Pushpa Shakya, Madhu Tiwari and Nidhi Namdev presented solo dance.  Comedian-mimicry artist Prakash Pagare entertained them. LifeTime Achievement Award  was given to Amita Mehra, Ayesha Masood and Naseem Rehman who gave 30-35 years to the beauty industry.

article-image
