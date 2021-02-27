Bhopal: Nath’s supporters open front against Yadav

BHOPAL: The storm raised by the induction of Hindu Mahasabha's Babulal Chourasia into the Congress has refused to die down. The supporters of MPCC president Kamal Nath have opened a front against former head of the state Congress Arun Yadav who is opposed to admitting into the party a worshipper of Nathuram Godse. A former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said the person, from whose constituency two legislators had defected to the party that follows Godse's ideology, should have no reason to protest against Chourasia's entry to the Congress. The Congress has turned a follower of Godse's ideology into a Gandhian, Verma said.

President of Congress's IT Cell, Abhay Tiwari, has written a post on social media saying that there is an old rivalry between Yadav and Chaurasia, so it has nothing to do with any ideology. According to Tiwari, Yadav had denied ticket to Chaurasia in the civic polls of 2014. Yadav also insulted Chourasia who had accused the former of selling tickets, Tiwari wrote. Tiwari wrote that the Congress had to bite the dust in the civic polls and that there were allegations of selling tickets from other parts of the state, too. The post also says Yadav has begun to search for a new political path.