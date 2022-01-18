Bhopal: Nath’s gun wielding morphed video gives ammunition to BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A morphed video ‘Kamal Nath Returns- 2023’ in which former CM is seeing wielding guns, went viral on social media on Tuesday giving ammunitions to the BJP for hitting the rival Congress saying that in the country of Mahatma Gandhi there is no place of violence.

In the morphed video, the PCC chief Nath is seen posing as an actor of the popular south Indian movie, using guns and bullets on his opponents. In the video he is also seen helping the people.

The BJP state president VD Sharma while talking to media, questioned the Congress over the morphed video. “This is our country, we believe in democracy, if we are having differences we can talk it out on a table. But using guns to solve the problems is not the right attitude. Besides, he is seen in Afghanistan. This is country of Mahatma Gandhi and there is no place for violence.”

The BJP state president said that since the Congress leader was not publicly visible and only be seen virtually on videos.

Defending the video, the Youth Congress spokesperson Vivek Tripathi said the video portrays the anger of the common man. “People’s anger, their agony is being portrayed through the video. The ex CM had tirelessly worked for the youths in the state, but his government was toppled and the BJP government is now not paying any attention to the prevailing unemployment and other problems of the youths,” said Tripathi.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:53 PM IST