Bhopal: Nath wishes Shah on b’day, Diggy maintains distance

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday congratulated BJP national president Amit Shah on his birthday through a tweet.

Nath had met Shah in Delhi on Monday. Nath is constantly trying to maintain a good rapport with Shah, after his becoming Union home minister.

Nath is regularly meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. Nath, who was aggressive towards Modi and Shah during Lok Sabha elections, is now not issuing any controversial statement against them.

Nath’s nephew, Ratul Puri is stuck in a case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. The Central government is constantly tightening its noose around him.

Only a handful of Congress leaders congratulated Shah on his birthday. Other state leaders including former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, ex-MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and other ministers did not congratulate Shah on his birthday.