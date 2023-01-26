Bhopal: Nath hoists Tricolour at MPCC office

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath hoisted the National Flag at the State Congress Headquarters on Republic Day here on Thursday. He extended greetings and best wishes to Congress leaders, workers and people of the state on Republic Day.

In his address, Nath said that Mahatma Gandhi fulfilled the pledge to liberate India from British slavery in 1947. Independent India regained Goa and other areas due to Sardar Patel while Dr Bhimrao Ambeder's committee gave the blueprint of principles and ideals for the country to follow, which helped independent India to tide over internal and global challenges amid lack of resources.

The 73-year journey was unprecedented. “We have left our unique and important mark on the world stage. We became the largest democracy and according to the culture and tradition of India, the roots of democracy strengthened in the country. We strengthened socialist ideas for the betterment of the general public,” Nath added.

We ensured justice and freedom to the citizens of the country. We have continuously taken steps towards increasing the unity and brotherhood, providing equality of rights and opportunities to the citizens of the country. Our country was run according to Indian culture and philosophy. But now the circumstances of the country are changing. “Constitutional values and constitutional system are being violated. Measures are being adopted to make Constitution ineffective and to make the constitutional institutions a hollow toy,” Nath said.

“Today, the system of governance of the people, for the people and by the people is being changed to the system of governance of the person, for the person and by the person,” he added.