 Bhopal: Nath Hits Out At Scindia Over Fake Loan Waiver Certificate Allegation
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday hit out at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for alleging that he was witness to the distribution of alleged fake certificates of loan waivers when the Congress was in power in the state.

“Whatever Jyotiraditya Scindia ji says, everyone knows what deal was done. Everyone knows what kind of benefits he took from our government and the public is a witness. Whether he (Scindia) is black or yellow, I don't have to answer that," Nath told media persons here.

Earlier, addressing a public rally in Ashoknagar district on Friday, Scindia said “26 lakh fake certificates were distributed in the name of loan waivers to farmers. Even I distributed some of those certificates. There is an old saying- Jhoot Bole Kauva Kate, Kale Kauve Se Darriyo. I am the black crow for the Congress.”

