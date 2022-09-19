Bhopal: Nath bent upon finishing Congress, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a dig at Congress party, State Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Monday said that former chief minister and State Congress President Kamal Nath was bent upon finishing his party by saying, "Bhago, bhago".

The minister stated this in reply when media persons sought his reaction to Nath's statement wherein he had said that Congressmen were free to leave the party if they wished.

"Kamal Nath brought down the previous Congress government by saying, Chalo Chalo. On one hand, Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Yatra. On other hand, Kamal Nath is telling Congressmen to leave the party if they want to," Mishra added.

Responding to another query, Mishra said that Rahul Gandhi should consider advice of senior party leader Laxman Singh who said that a foot march would not fetch votes for Congress.

Reacting to Congress party's barbs on BJP's programme organised for tribal welfare, Mishra said that his party did not receive certificates from Congress.

"BJP works with a sense of service and for development and not by keeping elections in view," he added. He claimed that Madhya Pradesh Congress incharge JP Agrawal accepted that Congress was weak in the state and in slumber.

Meanwhile, he told the media that 20 corona cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 170 active cases of corona.

Former minister of Chhattisgarh Brijmohan Agrawal paid a visit to Narottam Mishra at his residence in the city on Monday.

