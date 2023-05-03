Bhopal: Nath assures of offering jobs to Jan Swasthya Rakshak after forming govt

Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath assured Jan Swasthya Rakshak (JSR) of providing jobs if Congress formed government in the state following Assembly elections due this year. Nath made this announcement at a function organised by JSR association in front of MPCC office here on Tuesday.

The state has 52,000 JSRs who are trained health workers. However, they are running from pillar to post to get jobs. Nath further said, “These JSRs have played vital role in Covid-19 pandemic in saving human lives. But instead of giving them jobs, the government pushed them out of temporary jobs.”