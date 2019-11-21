Bhopal: Nath asks party’s office bearers to hold demo against NDA govt

BHOPAL: The time to rest is over, 11 months are long enough to take rest, now get ready and prepare for the coming elections, said chief minister Kamal Nath while addressing the party office bearers meeting, at PCC, on Thursday.

CM Nath took a formal meeting of the block, district presidents as a state president of the Congress party after 11 months on Thursday. Ministers also participated at the meeting.

CM asked the party units to organise demonstration on November 25 at the district headquarters against the NDA government, “because Centre has not given MP its due share.”

He said, “We have to protest against the step motherly behaviour of the Central Government and on December 14 a massive demonstration is planned in New Delhi against the NDA government.”

He told them to ensure that at least 40,000 party workers turn out to showcase the strength of Madhya Pradesh.

‘Graph of Modi is going down’

CM asked the leaders to prepare for the elections, “Look at the results of elections of Haryana and Maharashtra. The elections were contested in the name of Modi, not in the names of Khattar or Fadnavis. The graph of Modi is going down.”

Get copy of loan waiver list: He asked them to take the list of the loan waive of scheme from the PCC. “When you will go among the people, some of the people whose loan has been waived of may come and say that their loan is not waived of. You should have the list in your hand and show them that this is your name.” He also asked them that during their interaction with people they should show people the list of the waived loan and also the list containing names of the farmers whose loan will be waived of shortly.