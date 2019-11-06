Bhopal: Nath annoyed over incident of thrashing by Silawat’s goons

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath is highly upset over the incident of goons of health minister Tulsiram Silawat thrashing the employees of Indore Municipal Corporation for removal of hoardings. Nath, who is on Dubai tour, has sought a detailed report of the incident from additional director general of police.

Nath has issued a statement saying that illegal hoardings are being removed across the state at his behest. Nath said the employees of Municipal Corporation should not hesitate to even remove the hoardings displaying his own photograph.

Nath said illegal hoardings, banners and posters were spoiling the beauty of the state and leading to accidents. The decision to get hoardings removed was taken considering all these things. Nath said there was no public place which was without hoardings.

Nath said his decision may not suit some people but the citizens need safety and beauty of the state more than the publicity. Nath said no laxity should be observed in the compliance of his orders. He urged that social organizations and media should also cooperate in the success of this revolutionary initiative.