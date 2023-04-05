 Bhopal: Narottam Mishra inaugurates housing complex for police
Bhopal: Narottam Mishra inaugurates housing complex for police

All 138 flats in these multi-storey buildings are equipped with basic facilities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Narottam Mishra inaugurated police housing complex under Chief Minister Police Housing Scheme in Bhopal on Wednesday.

All 138 flats in these multi-storey buildings are equipped with basic facilities. They are situated at Police Radio Colony on Bhadbhada Road in Bhopal.

Apart from cops, DG Kailash Makwana were present in the event.

