Bhopal: Narmada Bachao Andolan Day 4; Parleys on 40-point charter of demands

BHOPAL: Hectic parleys continue on the fourth day between officials of the Narmada Valley Development Authority and Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activists led by Medha Patkar.

A forty point demand charter is being chalked out between the officials led by additional chief secretary Gopal Reddy and the NBA activists. “Discussions are being held in a positive environment but it may take some more time to conclude,” said Medha Patkar.

On Tuesday, NBA workers and principal secretaries of agriculture, revenue and law held a meeting again in a bid to work out a solution. Most of the officials and activists are of view that a state level joint committee should be formed to decide upon the issues promptly.

“Kamal Nath government needs to fulfill its promise made in election manifesto. Providing food, fodder and compensation remains on the priority list,” added Patkar.

There are several issues that go beyond the jurisdiction of a particular department therefore intervention of CM is must, said an official. Activists too are of the opinion that only CM’s intervention could bring in timely solution as there are several decisions that are sub-judice and needs government intervention.

Jan Sunwai was held in the afternoon, outside the Narmada Bhawan where oustees and activists narrated their tales. Badal Saroj, a senior leader of the All India Kisan Sabha, presented a five-page report on the findings of public hearing conducted on November 18, 2019 by journalist LS Hardeniya, Kisan Sabha president Jasvinder Singh, Gandhian Dayaram Namdev and former chief secretary SC Behar outside Narmada Bhavan.