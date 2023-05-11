Bhopal: Nari Samman Yojna 1 lakh women register for scheme on Day 1, claims Congress

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 1 lakh forms of Congress Nari Samman Yojna were filed on Wednesday, a day after the launch of the scheme, claimed state party vice president Prakash Jain.

In a counter to BJP government flagship Ladli Behna Yojana,the former chief minister Kamal Nath had launched ‘Nari Samman Yojna’ on Tuesday promising a monthly aid of Rs 1,500 for women and LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to each household if the party comes to power in the state.The work of filling the form has started and on the first day the registration for the scheme crossed 1 lakh mark, said Jain who is also the scheme programme in charge. The party is organising camps across the state for the registrations, he added.

Congress building castles in air: HM

BJP called the Nari Samman Yojana a hollow promise saying that the party doesn’t have any base to run the cheme. The home minister Narrotam Mishra said that Congress was day-dreaming and building castles in air and. The party has no concrete base to run the scheme which entails giving financial aid of Rs 1500 to women and a gas cylinder at Rs 500.