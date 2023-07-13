Bhopal: Narendra Singh Tomar BJP’s Election Rein In Tomar's Hand | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders seem to have become active after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhopal on Tuesday. The senior leaders of the BJP in the state held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the election strategy.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar is holding the command of the election campaign in the state. All election committees will be set up only on the instructions of Tomar. There will be election meetings from July 15 to July 17 to discuss how to prepare for the polls.

Election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and co-in-charge Ashwini Vaishnav will be present in these meetings. Tomar was the state party president from 2008 to 2013.

In 2018, he was the president of the election management committee. Tomar is going to play a critical role this time, too. Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Patel will also work for the poll strategy, organise Yatras and look after other work.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party president VD Sharma and other leaders held a meeting at the party office on Wednesday. Their discussion centred on the ensuing election. Scindia returned from Delhi and took part in it.

Tomar and Vijayvargiya were also present there. They discussed the Vijay Sankalp Diwas campaign instead of taking out Janashirwad Yatras. As part of the Vijay Sankalp Diwas campaign, Yatras will be taken out from different parts of the state.

Senior leaders of the party will take part in these Yatras. A new leader will be made in-charge of each Yatra. The party leaders also discussed whether the Yatras should be taken out by the end of this month. Allotment of responsibilities to different leaders was also discussed at the meeting.

The party has to declare election campaign committee, election management committee and other committees. They have also named the leaders to head those committees. The names of senior leaders have been included in the committees which are still working.

Shah Angry With Cutouts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was angry with the cutouts of the BJP leaders, put up across the state capital, for his visit. Shah told the party leaders that he was in the state capital to hold a meeting but not to address public rallies. He said such cutouts and banners were not necessary.

Take Lessons From Mistakes In Karnataka

Amit Shah advised the state party leaders to learn from the mistakes in Karnataka. He said the mistakes made in Karnataka should not be repeated in Madhya Pradesh. MP election should be fought on the pattern of Gujarat’s, he said. Bhupendra Yadav was in-charge of Gujarat and he is driving the party’s poll engine in MP.

