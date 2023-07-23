Bhopal: Namibian, SA Experts Examine Cheetahs

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Namibian and South African specialists along with Kuno veterinarians have begun conducting health check-up of cheetahs at Kuno National Park. So far, radio collars of six cheetahs have been removed.

Male cheetah Pavak was taken inside the enclosure for the medical examination on Saturday. Twenty cheetahs were translocated to Kuno National Park from Namibia and South Africa. Of them, five have died.

Independent review

Veteran conservationist Valmik Thapar told Free Press that cheetahs and their reintroduction in India need to be reviewed by an independent committee of experts. Those who observe and study cheetahs in Kenya and Tanzania should also be consulted. Only then can an informed decision be taken on the future of cheetahs at Kuno.

“We cannot rely on persons who have never observed cheetahs in the wild and their policy decisions, no matter how senior they are. They have no long experience in understanding cheetahs’ behaviour in the wild, he said.

