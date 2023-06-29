Bhopal: Name Of Deendayal Rasoi Won’t Be Changed To Mama Thali: CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has said the name of Deen Dayal Rasoi will not be changed. There was a proposal to change the name of ‘Deendayal Rasoi’ to ‘Mama Thali’ at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, but Chouhan said it would not be done. After the cabinet, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said ‘Mama Thali” would also be distributed along with Deendayal Rasoi.

Nevertheless, Chouhan made it clear that changing the name of Deendayal Rasoi was out of question. Urban Development Department wanted to change the name of Deendayal Rasoi, but Chouhan was not ready for it.

The cabinet passed a proposal for starting 20 permanent Rasois and 25 mobile Rasois. A sum of Rs 10 and Rs 5 are charged from each person. Along with this, there was the proposal for changing the name of Deendayal Rasoi, but it was not done. Initially, Deendayal Rasois were launched from 156 places in two phases. Now, mobile Rasois have been launched to provide more facilities to the common man.