Bhopal: Name changing spree in MP to woo the electorate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is said what's in a name, but in Madhya Pradesh the name says it all.

The entire politics in the state is revolving around rechristening government buildings, railway stations, bus stands and universities with the intent to woo the electorate.

The name changing spree started on November 15, the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. It was announced that November 15 will be observed as Tribal Pride Day. On the same day, Habibganj railway station was renamed after Gond Rani Kamlapati station.

The Indore Patalpani railway station has been renamed after tribal icon Tantya Bheel.

The Minto hall, the old vidhan sabha (legislative assembly), has been renamed after the Bharatiya Janata Party's founder member Kushabhau Thakre and will be known as Kushabhau Thakre hall.

Minto Hall was constructed by Nawab Sultan Jahan Begum, the fourth and the last begum of Bhopal.

She named the Hall as Minto Hall to felicitate Lord Minto, the then viceroy of India. In 2018, Minto Hall was reconstructed and is currently being used as a convention centre.

The previous Kamal Nath government had started Chhindwara university in Chhindwara which has been renamed as Raja Shankar Shah University Chhindwara.

As per the latest decision, the Spiritual department will be renamed as 'Dharmik Nyas and Dharmik Vibhaag' (Department of Religious Trust and Religious Affairs). The state has also formed a Happiness Department.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the renaming of Hoshangabad district as Narmadapuram.

Former Congress Minister Sajjan Verma has advocated renaming Indore along with Gwalior.

Many leaders have demanded renaming Indore as Ahilya Bai Nagar. The Municipal Corporation has passed a proposal and sent it to the state government to rename Bhopal as Bhojpal.

Similarly, there was a demand to change the name of Idgah Hills to Guru Nanak Hills. It is said that Guru Nanak Dev ji, the first guru of the Sikhs, stayed here and the place houses his footprints.

Former chief minister Uma Bharti has already demanded the renaming of Halali dam.

Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur has demanded changing the names of Islam Nagar, Lalghati, Halali Dam and Halapura bus stand in Bhopal.

Some Congress leaders have also demanded renaming a few other places. Some prominent opposition leaders have been questioning the name changes, but the BJP is moving ahead with changing the names of places that are reminiscent of slavery.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:39 AM IST