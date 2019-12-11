Bhopal: Namaste Orchha festival from March 6

BHOPAL: Tourism department has now planned to take up destination specific promotion beginning with Orchha festival.

The three day festival titled Namaste Orchha will begin March 6, 2020. “More than 3.75 lakh tourists visit Madhya Pradesh, out of which 27% of foreign tourists visit Orchha,” said chief secretary SR Mohanty, announcing the festival. He said that police presence will be increased in the town to give a feeling of security among the tourists. Moreover specially trained tourists guides and tourist police will also remain present.

Host of cultural programmes including folk dance, folk music and classical dance and music will be organized at several locations across Orchha. “There will be performances at all important squares and important monuments besides the river bank to make the festival live and showcase culture of Madhya Pradesh,” said principal secretary Pankaj Rag.

Giving details of the programme, culture tourism, Faiz Ahmad Kidwai informed that Aarti at Betwa river will be given a grander form. Moreover, cuisine of Bundelkhand and Madhya Pradesh will be showcased during the three day festival.

Orchha has 51 state archeology protected monuments besides host of other havelis etc. Several adventure activities too have been planned in places around Orchha.

This will be an annual festival that will continue for three years in a row and will be given a grander form later. Efforts are on to connect Orchha into the golden triangle of tourist circuit that includes Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.