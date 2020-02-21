Bhopal: Namaste Bundelkhand’s Orchha Mahotsav from March 6-8

The area of Orchha falls under Bundelkhand. From the earlier survey, many ancient sites of the Tamrashma period in the area were discovered by the then scholars. After this period, we get to see a systematic history of the Brahmi script records of the pre-historic period, Mauryan period, Shunga period, Gupta, Pratihara, Parmar, Chandel kings in this region.

Bundelkhand was ruled by the Chandel rulers after the 9th century, whose remnants can be found here in the form of temples, ancient monuments and bavdis etc. around Mohangarh and Garhkundar Fort near Orchha.

Orchha is known as the city of Lord Rama, the king of Ayodhya. When Rani Ganesh Kunwari came to Orchha from Ayodhya with Ram Raja, according to one of the three promises of Lord Rama, Lord Rama was placed by Rani Kunwari in a particular place where he stayed and still remains installed in the same place even today.

The mural paintings in the Raja Mahal, Laxmi Temple etc. in Orchha are known as Bundeli Kalam. Most of them have paintings of Ramayana, Krishna Leela and hero-heroines etc. The method of making them was very advanced. These paintings are inferior to the Mughal style paintings, but their energy, heat and thematic connection makes the Bundeli Kalam unique.