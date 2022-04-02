Bhopal: ‘Namami Devi Narmade’ staged at Shaheed Bhavan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day late Prabhat Ganguly Rashtriya Sanskritik Mahotsav Dharohar-12 began with a dance drama, Namami Devi Narmade, at Shaheed Bhavan in the city on Friday evening.

Kriti Ballet and Performing Arts, Bhopal, organised the event, which was dedicated to late classical singer and musician Siddharam Swami Korwar.

Written by Yogesh Tripathi and choreographed by Chandra Madhav Barik, the ballet was based on confluence of river Narmada and stories associated with it. The play began with Narmadashtak composed by Adi Shankaracharya. It was followed by the story of origin of Narmada. It ended with aarti of Goddess Narmada. It was presented by Kriti Ballet and Performing Arts, Bhopal.

Hindi poet and author Rajesh Joshi was chief guest. Besides, a felicitation function was also organised in which film, TV and theatre artist Rajiv Verma was presented Prabhat Ganguly Rang Ratna award. The play, Yayati, directed by Balendra Singh will be staged on Saturday evening.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 12:02 AM IST