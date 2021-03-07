Bhopal: NALSAR wins sixth NLIU Tankha memorial moot court

Bhopal: The sixth edition of NLIU-Justice RK Tankha Memorial International Arbitration Moot concluded on the virtual platform this Sunday. The event was organised in collaboration with the Office of Senior Advocate and Member of Parliament Vivek Tankha, L&L Partners Law Offices, Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), Jus Mundi, Transnational Dispute Management (TDM), NFRAL and IALR, from March 5 to 7.

The three-day event beginning from Friday witnessed the participation of 50 teams from all across the globe. Tankha said that in the current scenario the most respected job is of a Judge, while the most powerful job is of a lawyer.

Prasant Mishra, Partner, L&L Partners said that this was his fourth association with this program and the level of the moot and participants increases each year.

Justice GS Patel stated that the level of advocacy displayed by the participants was appreciable and also the participants were confident and comfortable while presenting their arguments in front of the judges.

Gary Born said that the events and competitions like this bring us all together irrespective of international boundaries. The Valedictory Ceremony concluded with the closing remarks by the convener of the Moot Court Association, Gokul Holani and the Co-Convenor, Harshit Srivastava.

Winners: NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad and Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Pune

Best Oralist: Chaitanya Kediyal, University of Oxford

Best International Team: University of Oxford

Best Memorial Applicant: NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad

Respondent: The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) Kochi