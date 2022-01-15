Bhopal: Nagar Nigam defeats DGP XI to claim Challengers' T20 trophy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nagar Nigam claimed the Challengersí Trophy on Saturday defeating DGP XI at 13th T20 Cricket Tournament held in the memory of late Ratanlal Choudhary, said the president of the challengersí sports society, Pradeep Choudhary.

DGP XI won the toss and chose to bat first. They put up a score of 180 with the help of Pragyaís 44 runs and Ankushís 45 runs.

Javed from Nagar Nigam's team took three wickets while Mudassir Alam took two wickets for the team. Chasing the score, Nagar Nigam won the match with seven wickets and 10 balls still remaining in hand.

Nagar Nigam's Munazir Ali hit 82 runs, Arvind Chouhan contributed 69 runs and Ravi Narware remained not out at 14. DGP XI's Adarsh, Shiv and Ankush scored 1 wicket each. Munazir was awarded the title of the player of the match.

Player of the match: Munazir Ali (Nagar Nigam)

Player of the tournament: Adarsh (DGP XI)

Best bowler: Mudassir Alam (Nagar Nigam)

Best batter: Pragya Balre (DGP XI)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:54 PM IST