Bhopal: Nadir Colony roads face brunt of BMC’s apathy

BHOPAL: Nadir colony (Shymla Hills) is one of the most posh colonies of state capital with maximum villas. But the pathetic road condition has robbed off the charm and beauty of lake side fronts of these villas. The residents face the brunt of the bumpy and jerky roads, especially Upper Lake Side.

Residents have dumped rubbles after renovation of their villas to level the road to some extent. Residents cried foul over indifferent attitude of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration. Even BMC has its water treatment plant in the same location but despite being in notice, BMC has not taken initiative for road constructions.

As per the BMC zone in-charge, it is under jurisdiction of BMC administration. Lake side road condition is very bad, BMC will look into matter, added the zone in-charge.

Mayor Alok Sharma assures the residents of wrap of all their problems. He further informs of plans and work sanctioned for constructing the roads.

Jas Tej Singh, resident, said, “We have raised the issue of road condition with people representative, even Mayor Alok Sharma but no concrete policy has been chalked out so far for construction of road. It is highly pathetic condition. Bumpy and jerky roads cause problem in driving.”

Nagin Tanvir, resident, said, “I daily pass through this road which is in highly bad condition. No authority takes notice of this road. We are facing the brunt of the lethargic attitude of the authority concerned. It is beyond my imagination that why people representatives have turned blind eye towards road constructions in Nadir colony.”

Tejkulpal Singh, resident, said, “It looks very bad that such a posh colony does not have a good road. We cannot drive properly through such bumpy road. Bikers skid there. Residents have dumped the construction material after renovations or construction, to level the roads. BMC administration should take it in its notice.”

Mayor Alok Sharma said, “Road construction work has been sanctioned and soon construction of roads will start. Our BMC team had inspected the road condition and it is highly pathetic. On the basis of report, BMC administration has prepared the plan for construction of Nadir colony road. Now residents will not face any problem.”