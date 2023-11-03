 Bhopal: Nadda On One-Day Visit To State Today
Bhopal: Nadda On One-Day Visit To State Today

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit state in coming days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national president JP Nadda will be on a one-day trip to Madhya Pradesh on Friday. He will address four public meetings and three roadshows in the poll-bound state, the party sources said on Thursday. Nadda’s itinerary includes four rallies and three roadshows, spanning Teonthar, Sirmaur, Semariya and Rewa constituencies.

In addition to his public engagements, Nadda will also conduct a meeting with party leaders during the visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit the state in the coming days. His tour is slated to take place from November 4 to November 13. The PM will conduct rallies in Ratlam, Seoni, Khandwa, Satna, Sidhi, Guna, Morena, Pathariya, Neemuch, Barwani, Chhatarpur, Indore, Jhabua and Betul constituencies.

