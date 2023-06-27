Bhopal: Nadda Advises State Leaders To Maintain Coordination

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National president of the BJP JP Nadda, who arrived at Bhopal a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, interacted with the party leaders about preparations for the upcoming election.

Nadda discussed the election strategy with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party president VD Sharma, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state in-charge Murlidhar Rao and other senior leaders.

According to sources, Nadda advised the party leaders to work together. Lack of coordination among leaders does not send a correct message to party workers, he reportedly said.

Nadda said interaction between the party leaders and workers should continue. He also told the leaders to contact the old hands of the party and organise joint tours.

Nadda also took feedback on the Congress’s election strategy. According to Nadda, the rival camp will spread lies before the election. Nadda said the party should be strengthened at booths and, for this, the senior members should organise meetings with the booth workers.

Read Also Bhopal: Take Note Of The Traffic Diversion On Tuesday