Bhopal: NAAC test ends; Barkatullah University upbeat but shortcomings may play spoilsport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University (BU), which is eying at least Grade A accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), may be left disappointed, courtesy the shortcomings that cropped up during the peer team’s visit to its campus assessment for assessment of standards.

The three-day tour of the NAAC team concluded on Wednesday. The varsity BU authorities had prepared well in advance for the assessment but it fell short on facilities on the campus and also teaching staff. In the last NAAC Assessment 2015, BU had to settle with only Grade B accreditation.

The shortage of regular teaching staff is the major embarrassment to the BU and this may affect its prospectus in getting Grade A for which the authorities had been preparing for months.

Likewise, the negative feedback given by students regarding non-functional street lights in some areas of campus, shortage of professors etc may come in the way of bettering the grade in NAAC Assessment.

The NAAC team visited all major departments and interacted with the faculty and students as well. They also paid visits to the finance department and also interacted with exam administration. The team had a detailed discussion with the Vice Chancellor and Registrar.

A senior officer of Barkatullah University said the best preparations were done to get good grades in the NAAC assessment but some shortcomings surfaced during the NAAC team visit.

The NAAC team also pointed out the areas where the university needs improvement and should work on it.

Grade result likely in 4-5 days

It will take 5-6 days for the NAAC to declare the assessment result of Barkatullah University. In the exit meeting with the Vice Chancellor SK Jain, NAAC team handed over a sealed envelope having details of the assessment. This envelope will be opened by the VC after the declaration of the NAAC Assessment result and on the basis of documents in the envelope the marks assigned on different criteria will be matched.

