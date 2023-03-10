Bhopal: NAAC team to visit Barkatullah University shortly to assess facilities

Barkatullah University, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will visit Barkatullah University (BU) to assess facilities it has offered. To get the good grades, BU has made preparations under the guidance of vice-chancellor SK Jain. The NAAC team will stay from March 27-29 to evaluate facilities offered by the university.

When contacted, Barkatullah University vice-chancellor SK Jain said all the preparations had been made for NAAC assessment. The buildings of different departments have been whitewashed and facilities have been upgraded. All the departments are ready with presentation.

“ First presentation will be of mine. We are hoping to get A+ grade in NAAC assessment,” he added.

A short film had been made, which throws light on different activities of the university. Earlier, there was no canteen inside the university. Now, a new canteen has been opened. Two months back, an ATM was installled on university campus.

The NAAC team will assess that how many PhDs have been done from the university, what are the different courses it runs and what are the different kind of facilities offered to students. In the previous assessment, the university had to satisfy with B grade.

Read Also Transparency ensured in assessment of educational institutions: NAAC