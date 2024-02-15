Bhopal: Mystery Of Headless Body Solved, Man Held For Murder

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahdol police have unfolded the mystery of a headless body of an unidentified man, the police said on Thursday. A minor boy helped the police to solve the mystery, which led to the arrest of the accused. ADG DC Sagar said that on Monday (February 12), the body of a headless man was found in Shivrichandas. The police identified the deceased as Raghuwar Singh Ayam of the same village. The minor boy, who runs a pooja item shop, informed the police that Ayam was last seen with one Bhimsen Partte.

The police detained the accused and during the investigations it was revealed that Partte was having disputes with his wife and also his two children were falling ill regularly. He approached Ayam, who performed some pooja. The things, however, turned to worst and Partte’s wife went to her maternal home. And his two children also fell ill. Thinking that Ayam was behind their problems, Partte decided to kill him.

On Monday, Partte approached Ayam and asked him to come to a secluded place. They reached one of the farmland, where Partte said that he was going to bring the pooja items. Later, Partte returned with an axe and attacked Ayam. He decapitated Ayam and even tried to deface the head to conceal the identity of the deceased. Partte was arrested and booked under section 302 of the IPC.