Bhopal: My mistake, didn’t inform about CM’s phone call, says Uma Bharti

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Praising Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uma Bharti on Saturday said that it was a mistake on her part not to share that Chouhan called her up immediately and had a talk with her for 20 minutes five days back.

The call came after she had claimed that Chouhan talked to her through media only.

The Opposition questioned her credibility asking her why she took five days time to share about Chouhan’s phone call to her and the talk for as much as 20 minutes between them.

“There was a mistake on my part that I could not share with you all that the day I talked of Shivraj ji communicating with me through media only I received a phone call from him. We had talk for about 20 minutes and decided that we will sit together to have discussions on all the subjects”, she tweeted.

She also said there would never be any lack of respect for him on her part and there would never be lack of affection for her on the part of Chouhan.

She said she had chalked out her programme to visit Ramraja Sarkar in Orchha on Ramnavami. “I have come to know that Shivraj ji is also visiting there to take part in a Deepotsav programme. Orchha will shine like Ayodhya on the day.

Responding to her tweet Chouhan said, “Umaji is my sister. I always respect her. She is not only a political worker but also a social reformer. She continues to work to take the society in a right direction. Umaji is not only Didi but also she showers her affection as a mother too on many occasions. I am always with her in her work of social service and reform.”

Notably, Uma Bharti had demanded complete liquor prohibition in the state and attacked the government on not meeting her demand. She even smashed a few liquor bottles in a shop in Bhopal recently with a stone. However, no FIR was lodged against her.

She, however, praised the CM when he said he was going to launch a de-addition campaign across the state.

Questioning her stand state Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said why it took 5 days for Uma Bharti to share with public that there was a call from the CM. “Your tweets suggest that there was no lack of communication with the CM right from April 4 itself”, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 10:59 PM IST