Bhopal: My gun speaks for me, says 19-year-old shooting prodigy Rudrankksh Patil

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): My gun speaks for me, says 19-yr-old shooting prodigy Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, who wants to become an IAS officer. With an Olympic 2024 quota in his pocket, former world’s top shooter Rudrankksh has set sights on gold medal at International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup to be held in Bhopal.

He has won two gold medals in world championship, two gold medals in world cups and two gold medals in ISSF Junior Cup. In a tête-à-tête with Free Press, Patil spoke about his ambitions and dreams in Bhopal on Wednesday. Excerpts

How did you begin shooting?

It began in 2015. I was trying out different sports when a shooting range opened near my Mumbai home. You're good at shooting, said the coach who saw me shoot. Then in my first year itself, I went for a national contest and won bronze (medal).

What else is there on your list?

I want to become an IAS officer. I have discussed it with my parents. I am a good student. I received more than 90% in ICSE board exam in class 12. So, yeah, I’ll take competitive examination. I like playing different sports.

Where does shooting as sport stand in India?

The standard of Indian shooting is really high; from technical aspects to performance aspects, everything is elite. When we go to World Cup, we never feel any less because we already have all of that infrastructure in our country. When we perform well, we get sponsors.

Do you think shooters get enough recognition in India?

In India, the sport of shooting gets recognition but shooters don’t get that much fame. But now media is encouraging it. I feel that not getting recognition keeps us grounded and that’s a good thing. We don’t do it for fame, we do it for our country.

Your opinion about other shooters.

Shooting is an individual sport but the spirit is one of teamwork. We support each other. We are all friends and I have met some really good people through shooting. We help each other.

