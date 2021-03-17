Bhopal: ‘My fault’, writes youth on hand and then hangs self

BHOPAL: Depressed over failing to fill entrance form, an 18-year-old youth hanged himself at his home on Wednesday. Vaibhav Shakya could not fill the entrance form of a coaching institute and was under depression over it. ‘My fault’ was found written with a pen on his left hand, said police. The youth was grandson of social worker Panna Lal Shakya, who died of Covid-19 last year.

Police said Vaibhav lived in Ashok Nagar colony in Aishbagh. Vaibhav’s father Kapil Shakya told police that he had failed to fill an entrance form of a coaching and was under stress.

ASI Santosh Kumar Sareyam said the youth would sleep in his room and would wake up at 3 am to study. In the morning around 6 am, when his mother woke up she found him hanging in his room. She then alerted others. The family rushed him to hospital where the youth was declared dead. The Aishbagh police have registered a case and initiated a probe into his death.