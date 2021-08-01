Bhopal: My family will not take 27% quota benefit, says OBC welfare minister

Bhopal: My family will not take the benefits of 27 per cent reservation other backward classes, said OBC welfare minister Ramkhilawan Patel, while talking to media here on Sunday.

The BJP leaders applauded the announcement made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 27 per cent reservation of other backward class and 10 per cent for economic weaker section in the NEET exam.

The minister claimed that in the country the OBC community is more than 50 per cent and reservation for OBC of 27% will not harm the rights of other community people.

He made the announcement that in future, his family will not take advantage of 27% reservation.