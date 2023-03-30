Bhopal: Mutilated body of missing security guard found in forest near Minal Residency  

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old man, who had been missing from Ashoka Garden since Tuesday, was found dead in a forest located close to Minal Residency on Wednesday, the police said.

The police added that the body of the man was found in a mutilated condition, as it had been half-eaten by dogs and pigs. Ashoka Garden police station in-charge, Umesh Singh Chouhan said that the man who was found dead has been identified as Vijay Singh (62), who used to work as a security guard. He added that Singh had left his house on Tuesday noon, following an argument with his wife and his son and did not return home for a long time.

The police learnt through a tip-off on Wednesday about the body of a man lying in the forest located behind Minal Residency. The police rushed to the spot and ascertained his identity. His kin were called who verified his identity and the body was sent for post-mortem. The police are still not clear about the reason behind his death and have launched a probe to ascertain the same.