Bhopal: Muslims & Sikhs defer religious programmes

BHOPAL: All communities demonstrated apathy and contributed their bit in maintaining communal harmony after Ayodhya verdict.

Muslim organisations announced deferment of Milad-un-Nabi celebrations while members of Sikh community cancelled their Ardas programmes on occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th anniversary.

“All India Muslim Tyohar Committee (AIMTC) announced deferment of public processions to be taken out on November 10 on occasion of birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. Dua for peace will be held inside mosques,” said Abdul Nafees, coordinator of All India Muslim Tyohar Committee, while talking to media.

National president of the committee, Ausaf Shahmeeri Khurram said that the decision has been taken in view of Ayodhya verdict. AIMTC organise public processions ‘akhada’ every year in all districts across Madhya Pradesh on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. Khurram said that other events like recital of Holy Quran and duayein for peace and progress of nation would be held as usual inside the mosques.

Chhindwara unit of Tyohar Committee organised a separate press conference in Chhindwara to announce the postponement of the procession.

Sikh community too played its role in maintaining peace and harmony in the society. Members of Sikh community had plans to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary in a grand manner. However, they postponed their Nagar Kirtan programme, which was due to be held on November 10.

In the daily series of event, Sikh community had Nagar Kirtan programme on Sunday that was cancelled in view of Ayodhya verdict. They also cancelled a Diwali Milan programme for the same reason that will now be organised on November 24.