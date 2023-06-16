Bhopal: Muslim Youth Converts To Marry Hindu Girl In Narsinghpur

FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim youth changed his religion to marry a Hindu girl in Narsinghpur, on Thursday. He says: “My dad embraced Islam to marry my mom, then why cannot".

Earlier, the couple had tried for a court marriage but the court notice went viral on social media and people eaised objection to his marriage.

On this the groom, Fazil Khan, decided to change his religion to Hindu. Now, he is known as Aman Rai.

On Thursday, the marriage was solemnised at Ram Mandi situated in Kareli of Narsinghpur district. In the marriage, a few of his friends were present. Interestingly, his father, who was originally a Hindu, married his Muslim mother. His father converted to Islam after his marriage.

Aman fell in love with Sonali and decided to marry her. "My father changed his religion for his wife, I have changed mine for my wife,"

Aman said. Two Hindu friends of Aman became witnesses to their wedding. The couple got married after Aman converted to Hindu amid chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'.