Bhopal: Muslim population decreasing in comparison to Hindu people, says Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, visiting different parts of the state to strengthen the Congress, made a tall claim on Thursday.

At a press conference in Sagar district, Singh said,

The Muslim population is decreasing in comparison to Hindu people.

The story about the rising Muslim population is wrongly circulated among people, Singh said, adding that the Rashtriyaswayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) has launched a misinformation campaign about population and that he can prove it.

Four parties – the BSP, the AIMIM, the Gondwana Ganatantra Party and the Aam Aadmi Party – are contesting the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh to ensure the BJP’s victory.

Singh supported the census of other backward classes, and the Congress was in favour of it.

Scindia lacked MLAs, got angry on Jaiwardhan issue

Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh said that after the formation of the Congress government Jyotiraditya Scindia had the support of only 17 legislators, and 97 were against him, so he could not be made the chief minister. Singh got angry when media persons wanted to know whether efforts to promote Jaiwardhan led to the exit of Scindia from the Congress.

Mishra tears into Singh’s population remark

Home Minister Narottam Mishra sharply reacted to Digvijaya Singh’s comments on population.

Singh is disturbing communal harmony during the Holy month of Ramzan, Mishra said.

Singh does want that there should be peace in the state, the Home Minister said.

Earlier, Kamal Nath made a similar statement. Both have the mentality to disturb communal harmony and then blame the RSS or minorities for it, Mishra said